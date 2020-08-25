Mailafia resigns from NIPSS

Former Deputy Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Dr Obadiah Mailafia, said he has resigned from National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) in the fallout of the ongoing killings in Southern Kaduna.

Mailafia has been grilled twice by the Department of State Services (DSS) Jos Office over a radio interview in which he claimed a serving Northern Governor was a commander of the terrorist group.

Among other claims made by the former CBN Deputy Governor was that during the lockdown, the insurgents were moving and distributing arms and ammunition across the country and that ‘their planes were moving up and down as if there was no lockdown.’

“I have resigned from NIPPS,” he told Daily Trust.

“Nobody asked me or pressurised me to resign. I did it on my own.

“I decided that I cannot continue working, with all my good conscience, when my people are continually being killed and genocide is being committed against my people.

“That was the reason I gave, and the management has accepted my resignation.

“I gave them one month’s notice from 18th August to 18th September when the resignation will take off properly.

“And my resignation is for the best interest of everybody,” he said.

His resignation comes hours after he vowed not to honour the invitation by the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) to appear at the Force Headquarters in Abuja.

