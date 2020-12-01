Mahmood Yakubu confirmed as INEC Chairman for second term

The Nigerian senate on Tuesday affirmed the reappointment of Prof Mahmood Yakubu as the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015, Prof Yakubu was nominated for a second term in October 2020.

Following his confirmation, he is now set to return to his role as the nation’s top election umpire.

The Senate Committee on INEC presented its report to plenary after it screened Yakubu at the National Assembly complex last week.

The committee’s chairman, Senator Kabiru Gaya (APC, Kano South), recommended that the nominee’s reappointment be confirmed because of his great track record over the past five years.

Yakubu’s nomination was unanimously approved when Senate President, Ahmad Lawan , put it to a voice vote.