Mahershala Ali to Star in ‘Blade’ Reboot for Marvel

Mahershala Ali is the latest star to join Marvel Studios.

The two-time Grammy Award winner is set to star in the reboot of Blade movie. Per THR, the casting was announced during the studio’s Hall H presentation at Comic-Con, where Ali received massive applause as he took the stage and put on a Blade baseball cap.

Blade’s first appearance was in the 1973 comic book The Tomb of Dracula #10, as a supporting character. He is known to be a vampire hunter— half-mortal, half-immortal— who tries to rid the world of vampires as a way of avenging his mother, who was killed by a vampire as she gave birth to him.

Wesley Snipes starred as the vigilante in David S. Goyer’s Blade franchise, which began with the 1998 original and was followed by two sequels, Blade II and Blade: Trinity. The series grossed $204 million at the box office, and the series is considered to be the unofficial kick-off of the modern comic book movie culture.

Now, Ali will take over the role and fans can’t wait for the production to begin.