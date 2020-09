Magu’s Pastor sues FCMB for N5bn

The General Overseer, Divine Hand of God Prophetic Ministry, Prophet Emmanuel Omale, and pastor to suspended EFCC boss, Ibrahim Magu, has sued First City Monument Bank Plc for N5bn.

Omale said FCMB falsely reported to the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit that N570m was paid into his church account, thereby, leading to accusations that the money was used in purchasing a house in Dubai for Magu.

According to Punch, the suit marked FCT/HC/CV/2020, was instituted by Omale; his wife, Deborah Omale; and the church, the Incorporated Trustees of the Divine Hand of God Prophetic Ministry.

The claimant stated that in 2016, the FCMB falsely reported to the NFIU that N570m was paid into the church’s bank account marked 1486743019 which caused security agents to put the account under surveillance for four years.

The statement of claim read in part, “Sometime on or about the 6th day of July 2020 the former acting Chairman of the EFCC, Mr. Ibrahim Magu, was arrested and summoned to the Presidential Villa, Abuja, to appear before the Presidential Investigation Committee on the Alleged Mismanagement of the EFCC, Federal Government Recovered Assets and Finances From May 2015 to May 2020.

“That one of the key allegations levelled at the Presidential Investigation Committee against Mr. Ibrahim Magu, was that the 2nd Claimant (Prophet Omale) fraudulently and corruptly purchased a real estate property for Mr. Ibrahim Magu in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates with the said sum of N573, 228, 04 allegedly credited as an inflow into the 1st Claimant’s (church’s) Corporate Current Account No: 1486743019 in the year 2016.”

The cleric said he and his wife were summoned to appear on August 10, 2020, before a Presidential Investigation Committee at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Accompanied by their lead Senior Counsel, Gordy Uche (SAN), the couple appeared before the panel on August 10, 11, and 12 and were grilled for hours on their alleged roles in respect of the sum of N573m used in fraudulently purchasing a real estate property for Magu in Dubai.

Omale said they paid the law firm of Gordy Uche (SAN) & Co., the sum of N75m to institute the suit against FCMB and attached a copy of the receipt for the said professional fees to the statement of claim. He said in all, he had lost N180.5m due to payment of legal fees and personal losses.

The statement of claim further read, “The sum of N5,000,000, 000.00 (Five Billion Naira) being exemplary, aggravated, special and general damages against the defendant for the negligent breach of its fiduciary duty of care to the claimants by its false automated report to the NFIU of a suspicious credit inflow of N573, 228, 040. 41 into the 1st claimant’s corporate current account number1486743019 with the defendant, which has occasioned grave damages to the claimants.”

