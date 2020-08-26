Maguire handed 21-month suspended sentence

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has been given a suspended sentence of 21 months and 10 days in Greece.

Maguire, 27, was found guilty of repeated bodily harm, attempted bribery, violence against public employees and insult after arrest on the island of Mykonos.

Maguire said after Tuesday’s verdict that he had instructed his legal team “with immediate effect to inform the courts we will be appealing”.

“I remain strong and confident regarding our innocence in this matter – if anything myself, family and friends are the victims,” he added.

In the aftermath of the decision, England manager Gareth Southgate withdrew Maguire from the squad for September’s Nations League games against Iceland and Denmark.

Southgate, who had included the defender in the squad earlier the same day before the guilty verdict was given, added: “As I said earlier today, I reserved the right to review the situation.

The sentence is suspended for three years because it is a first offence and the charges were misdemeanours.

Manchester United said in a statement: “Harry Maguire pleaded not guilty to all of the misdemeanour charges made against him and he continues to strongly assert his innocence.

“It should be noted that the prosecution confirmed the charges and provided their evidence late on the day before the trial, giving the defence team minimal time to digest them and prepare. A request for the case to be adjourned was subsequently denied.

“On this basis, along with the substantial body of evidence refuting the charges, Harry Maguire’s legal team will now appeal the verdict, to allow a full and fair hearing at a later date.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

