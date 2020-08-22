Maguire due in court after attacking police in Greece

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire is due to appear in court on Saturday after being arrested for allegedly attacking a police officer in the Greek island of Mykonos.

The Syros prosecutor’s office said on Friday that “three foreigners” had been arrested after an alleged altercation with police officers in Mykonos on Thursday.

Maguire’s lawyer Konstantinos Darivas said he denies the allegations, adding that he was “fully convinced he [Maguire] will be released without any charges” on Saturday.

Maguire joined United from Leicester for £80m – a world record fee for a defender – in August 2019.

United released a statement Friday saying the England Centre-back was cooperating with police.

Greek police said in a statement that officers had tried to break up an altercation between two groups outside a bar and that the three foreigners had then verbally abused and assaulted one of the officers.

The statement claimed that after arriving at Mykonos police station, the three arrested individuals then “strongly resisted, pushing and hitting three police officers” and that “one of the detainees tried to offer money so that the trial against them would not be completed”.

The police say a file has been opened which includes accusations of “violence against officials, disobedience, bodily harm, insult and attempted bribery of an official”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

