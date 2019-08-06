Maguire Completes Record Switch to Man United

Manchester United signed Harry Maguire from Leicester on Monday for a reported £80 million fee that makes the England centre-back the world’s most expensive defender.

United have secured Maguire on a six-year contract with an option for a further 12-month extension, eclipsing the £75 million Liverpool paid for Virgil van Dijk in 2018.

“I am delighted to have signed for this great club. I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at Leicester and would like to thank everyone at the club. However, when Manchester United come knocking on your door, it is an incredible opportunity,” Maguire told United’s website.

“From my conversations with the manager, I am excited about the vision and plans he has for the team. It’s clear to see that Ole is building a team to win trophies. I am now looking forward to meeting my new teammates and getting the season started.”

Maguire, 26, could make his debut in his new club’s Premier League opener at home to Chelsea on Sunday and United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is confident he will live up to his hefty price tag.

“Harry is one of the best centre-backs in the game today and I am delighted we have secured his signature,” he said.

“He is a great reader of the game and has a strong presence on the pitch, with the ability to remain calm under pressure – coupled with his composure on the ball and a huge presence in both boxes – I can see he will fit well into this group both on and off the pitch.

“He has a great personality and is a fantastic addition to the club.”