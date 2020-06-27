Magu vows to pursue looters in Ghana

The acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, has said the agency would go after Nigerian looters hiding in Ghana.

Speaking in Abuja Friday, Magu stated that the anti-graft agency was getting ready to go after the looters and recover the country’s wealth stashed in the neighbouring country.

Magu stated this as he was presented with a prestigious Lifetime Recognition Award by the Chartered Institute of Public Resources Management and Politics and inducted into its hall of fame by the Executive Director, West African region of the Institute, Dr Richards Kpoku-Aquarte, along with the Vice- President, Dr Tom Ohikhere.

The commission’s spokesman Dele Oyewale, in a statement, said the EFCC is partnering with its counterpart in Ghana on the impending asset recovery operation.

“Corruption is a borderless crime. We are putting our resources together to allow us to go to Ghana without restrictions and recover our stolen property back home.

“I am appealing to Nigerians to trust the commission with relevant information about corrupt practices in the country.”

“There are a lot of looters hiding in Ghana. We are already talking, we will bring them back. We will go bring the assets back to the country,” he vowed.

Magu also urged Nigerians to disregard what he described as the falsehood in some news outlets about him and the commission, saying EFCC activities were transparent.

He stated;

“We follow the international best practice when it comes to areas of investigations, tracing of looted assets, recovering looted assets. We all have our records.

“We are aware that we have ruffled many feathers; we have touched the untouchables and we have dared lions in their dens.

“We are doing all these, not because we love dangers and death, we are doing them because we value the comfort and development which anti-corruption brings.”

