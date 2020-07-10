Magu threatens to embark on hunger strike as allegations mount

Embattled Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, has reportedly threatened to go on hunger strike.

Vanguard reports that this came after a number of politicians and other wealthy Nigerians and foreigners, who alleged that they were duped by Magu and some operatives of the EFCC, came forward with petitions on how they were coerced to part with huge sums of money and property under the guise of recovering ill-gotten wealth.

A Presidency source told the newspaper that Magu may not be released from detention until he responds satisfactorily to all allegations against him.

The source said:

“You are aware that they (detectives) have searched his house. Detectives that carried out the search combed his house. It was after the search that they arrested seven of his aides as part of the probe.

“Justice Salami is simply carrying out stern instructions from the Presidency over the issue of Magu and it was after he discovered that it will be virtually impossible to grant him bail that Magu started threatening to go on hunger strike, with a view to drawing public sympathy.

“However, it was learned that when the Presidency got information about his plans to go on strike, in insisted that the embattled EFCC acting chairman will not be released until he returns all the money he was accused of misappropriating.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

