Magu spends night in police cell as interrogation continues today

The acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, spent the night in a police cell after he was grilled for about six hours by a Presidential panel headed by Justice Isa Salami, a former President of the Court of Appeal.

Magu was detained at the Force Criminal Investigation Department Headquarters in Area 10, Garki, Abuja, and will face further interrogation today at the Presidential Villa.

The embattled EFCC boss was picked up on Monday afternoon by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) and taken to the panel after he allegedly snubbed previous invitations extended to him.

In a Gestapo-style move, a detachment of DSS personnel intercepted his convoy in traffic at Wuse II and forcefully took him to the panel where he was questioned on discrepancies observed in recovered funds by his agency.

His arrest comes amid reports that the presidency was already looking to replace him at the anti-graft agency which he has headed for five years in an acting capacity.

