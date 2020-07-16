Magu opens up on detention, corruption charges

Suspended Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, has opened up on his detention and corruption charges.

The embattled anti-corruption czar asked Nigerians not to give up on the fight against corruption shortly after his release form detention.

He said whether he is the chairman of EFCC or not, “Nigerians must own the war against corruption, which President Muhammadu Buhari is determined to eradicate.”

In an exclusive chat with The Nation, Magu said what he went through was “one of those risks of the job”, adding that the allegations flying around were to tarnish his image and that of EFCC.

He said “As for me, I will forever wage war against corruption. I urge Nigerians to continue to support the fight against corruption.

“They should not give up on the fight because corruption kills a nation faster than any other thing.

“It is not a personal fight. Whether I am EFCC Chairman or not, the anti-corruption war must continue.

“What I have gone through is a case of dog eats dog but I see it as one of those risks of the job. But we must not give up in any way.”

On the allegations against him, he said: “They are nonsense. They are mere trumped up allegations to tarnish my image and that of the EFCC. I did not steal or divert or convert funds to private use. I read the allegations and I was shocked.

“I thank Nigerians for their support, they should not be discouraged. I am happy to be back, I believe the war against corruption is winnable.”

