Magu not arrested by DSS – EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has dismissed reports that its acting Chairman, Mr. Ibrahim Magu, has been arrested by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS).

In a statement debunking the reports, EFCC said Magu “honoured an invitation by a Presidential Panel reviewing the activities of the EFCC, at the Banquet Hall wing of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.”

The statement said the EFCC boss was served the invitation to the panel while on his way to the Force Headquarters, Abuja for a meeting.

“The EFCC’s boss was neither arrested nor forced to honour the invitation. A member of a legal team from the EFCC is also with him on the Panel,” the statement added.

DSS had earlier denied arresting Magu in a statement by its Spokesman of DSS, Peter Afunanya.

“The Department of State Services (DSS) wishes to inform the public that it did not arrest Ibrahim Magu, Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) as has been reported by sections of the media.

“The Service, has since, today, 6th July, 2020, been inundated with enquiries over the alleged arrest”, the DSS statement read.

