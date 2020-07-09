Magu must face trial – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has waded in on the travails of Ibrahim Magu, the suspended acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), insisting he must face trial.

Nigeria’s main opposition party says it reached this conclusion after reviewing the reported circumstances surrounding his investigation.

The party said that Magu’s ‘indictment’ reinforces its position that the much-hyped war against corruption by the EFCC, under his watch, has been a huge scam by corrupt individuals to cover the plundering of public resources, harass political opponents, intimidate and extort money from innocent Nigerians.

According to the party’s observation, the revelations of diversion of recovered funds and fraudulent sale of assets seized by the EFCC among other sleazes, as detailed in the memo by the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, as well as the report of the Department of State Services (DSS) on Magu’s activities, have further exposed the racket that the fight against corruption had become under the All Progressives Congress (APC) government.

“The development has also exposed why corruption has worsened under the Buhari administration, as documented by credible international organisations, including Transparency International (TI).

“It is a big embarrassment to our nation, that the head of the anti-corruption agency in an administration led by the African Union (AU) anti-corruption champion and which prides itself on zero tolerance for corruption, is being dragged in allegation of looting recovered fund and other barefaced frauds.

“Now that the racket has been exposed, the onus lies on President Muhammadu Buhari to clean his Augean stable by not sweeping the matter under the carpet or seeking to provide a soft landing for the indicted EFCC boss and shield him from prosecution,” PDP’s spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, stated in a communique on Wednesday.

The PDP added that President Buhari must be aware that nothing short of full prosecution will be acceptable to Nigerians.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

