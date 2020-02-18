Magu begs UK to extradite Diezani over $2.5bn scam

The Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, on Monday appealed to United Kingdom to extradite a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezsni Alison-Madueke to Nigeria to account of alleged missing $2.5bn.

Magu who addressed journalists preparatory to the passing out parade of the EFCC trainees for Tuesday at the Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna, alleged that the former Minister had stolen so much that she needed to return them to the Nigeria government.

He alleged further that Diezani had stolen so much but noted that “unfortunately she has generation of looters supporting her.”

Magu said personnel of the EFCC were trained to shoot and kill corruption in Nigeria, therefore, the commission couldn’t be intimidated by any threat.

The EFCC boss said:

“I was in London this year, we did investigation together with the UK team, and anywhere I go I always call for extradition of corrupt Nigerians to return back the money.

“This woman has stolen so much, not less than 2.5 billion dollars, but unfortunately she has generation of looters who are supporting her. This is not good.

“We are in touch with the international community, she is under protective custody, otherwise, we would have arrested her, return her to Nigeria.”

Magu said corruption was surmountable, noting that in 2019, a total of 1,218 convictions were secured by the Commission.

“We will not allow corruption to work here in Nigeria because it is destructive and disastrous. We blocked several accounts,” he said.