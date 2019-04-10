Magic Johnson Resigns as Lakers President

Magic Johnson has stepped down from his position as the Los Angeles Lakers’ president of basketball operations.

According to THR, there had been rumour that the future coach Luke Walton was widely expected to be fired by Johnson soon. But then, Johnson decided to step down, and he didn’t tie his decision to the controversy.

His resignation has been called ‘abrupt,’ although he cited a desire to get back to the simpler life he enjoyed before taking over the franchise just over two years ago.

Also, it is interesting because he reportedly didn’t tell owner Jeanie Buss or general manager Rob Pelinka before he stepped in front of reporters about 90 minutes before the final game of the Lakers’ sixth-consecutive losing season.

Johnson also added that he was tired of being fined by the NBA for tampering