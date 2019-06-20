Mafikizolo Star Nhlanhla Announces Split From Husband After 15 Years of Marriage

Nhlanhla Nciza has announced that her marriage to music mogul husband Thembinkosi “TK” Nciza is over.

The singer revealed this in a statement shared on Thursday, in which she noted that they came to a ‘tough but amicable’ decision to part ways.

“After almost 15 years of our strong bond of marriage, my husband TK Nciza and I have come to a tough but amicable decision to bring an end to our union,” the statement read, per Timeslive, adding that they “remain on good terms” and would do everything they could to be great parents to their children.

The statement continued, “I am thankful for the support we have given each other over the years while raising our children. We shall remain on good terms and continue our endeavour to be great and exemplary parents to our children.”

“At this stage we would like to appeal for privacy, particularly for the sake of our children. We thank you.”

The couple share three sons, Nkululeko, Thamsanqa and Luvuyo. Their daughter, Zinathi, was killed in a car crash in 2009.