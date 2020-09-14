Mafikizolo Singer, Theo Kgosinkwe and Wife Vourne are Expecting Their First Child!

Congratulations to Theo Kgosinkwe and his wife Vourne Williams!

The Mafikizolo singer took to his Instagram to announce that they are expecting their first child together–a daughter, in a post in which he shared the photos from their private gender-reveal party.

This comes weeks after the couple tied the knot to the excitement of their fans.

He wrote:

1 Samuel 1:27. I (we) prayed for this child and the Lord has granted me (us). What I (we) asked of him. We had a great day with few friends and family at the gender reveal – You can take a guess is it a boy or girl?

Check it out!

🧒🏽💕💖🧒🏽🎊💖🧒🏽🎉

