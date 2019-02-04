Maduro Writes to Pope for Help

Venezuelan President Maduro has written a letter to Pope Francis requesting to renew dialogue as pressure mounts for him to step down, the Vatican Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, said in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

In an interview with Italian broadcaster Sky TG24, of which excerpts were released earlier on Monday, Maduro said he had sent the letter “for help in the process of facilitating and reinforcing dialogue.”

The embattled Venezuelan leader is engaged in a standoff with opposition leader Juan Guaidò who has proclaimed himself interim president.

Guaido, head of the country’s parliament, has the backing of western powers including the US, UK and most EU countries.

Maduro defiantly refused an ultimatum from EU countries to call for snap elections, while also warning the US to avoid plunging the country into a civil war through a military intervention.