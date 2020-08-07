Madrid, Juventus on the spot as Champions League returns

Reigning Spanish champion Real Madrid will be looking to overturn a 2-1 first-leg deficit when they travel to the Etihad Stadium to take on Manchester City as the Champions League resumes Friday.

Fresh off breaking Barcelona’s stranglehold on La Liga by winning a record 34th title, Madrid will fancy their chances of edging Pep Guardiola’s stuttering City who will be without their fans.

City however have it all to play for as they look to make amends for a season that hardly went according to script.

Elsewhere in Turin, Italian champions Juventus will be aiming to overturn a 1-0 deficit when they welcome Lyon for the second leg of their Champions League last-16 clash on Friday.

A first-half Lucas Tousart goal was enough for Lyon to triumph in the first leg before the coronavirus pandemic saw a suspension of the competition.

Neither side finished their domestic campaigns particularly strongly, but Juventus have proved themselves as a force to be reckoned with at home and could be boosted by the potential return of Paulo Dybala – the reigning Serie A player of the season.

Lyon meanwhile, would have to shrug off rustiness having played only one competitive game – the French Cup final defeat to PSG last weekend – since the Coronavirus outbreak.

