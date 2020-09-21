Madrid held in La Liga opener

Champions Real Madrid were held to a goalless draw at Real Sociedad in their opening game of the new La Liga season as former Manchester City midfielder David Silva made his debut for the hosts.

Zinedine Zidane’s side created very few clear-cut chances, Karim Benzema’s low strike pushed away by goalkeeper Alex Remiro.

The hosts had the better of the chances but Alexander Isak’s low strike was kept out by Thibaut Courtois and Ander Barrenetxea side-footed a volley narrowly wide.

Real were without the injured Eden Hazard who was out with an ankle injury, while Welshman Gareth Bale left the club this week to re-join Tottenham on a season-long loan deal.

Brazilian youngsters Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo failed to make an impact on the game, while Norwegian midfielder Martin Odegaard – who impressed last season while on loan at Sociedad – was steady in the middle of the park.

Dani Carvajal’s long-range strike was straight at Sociedad keeper Remiro, who also kept out Toni Kroos’ curling strike to leave the visitors frustrated on their return to action.

Madrid’s bitter rivals Barcelona begin their campaign next week after their extended run in last season’s Champions League.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

