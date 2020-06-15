Madrid ease past Eibar to keep pressure on Barca

Real Madrid beat Eibar 3-1 on Sunday in their first competitive match at the Alfredo di Stefano stadium following La Liga’s return to action after a three-month break due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Toni Kroos got Real off to an ideal start at the empty stadium based at their training ground by scoring in the fourth minute while captain Sergio Ramos struck on the half-hour mark before Marcelo netted in the 37th.

Real took their foot off the gas after the interval and Eibar forward Sergi Enrich struck the woodwork before Pedro Bigas pulled a goal back for the visiting side on the hour mark.

Real coach Zidane used all five of his substitutions as his players continued to tire.

The win kept Real on La Liga leaders Barcelona’s heels with 59 points after 28 games. They are two points behind Barca after the Catalans romped to a 4-0 win over Real Mallorca on Saturday.

