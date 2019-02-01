Madrid Draw Barcelona in Clasico Copa del Rey Semifinal

Bitter rivals Real Madrid and Barcelona will face off in the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey after being drawn together on Friday.

The first leg of the tie will take place at Camp Nou on February 6 before the second leg at Santiago Bernabeu in the final week of February.

Barca are going in search of their fifth successive domestic cup triumph, but have had to do things the hard way so far this season.

Ernesto Velverde’s men came from behind against Levante and Sevilla having lost the first legs of both their last-16 and quarter-final clashes respectively, with Lionel Messi called into action at Camp Nou on both occasions having been rested for the away legs.

Madrid, meanwhile, have enjoyed a more straightforward route to the last four, beating Girona 7-3 on aggregate in the quarter-finals.

With Santiago Solari’s side 10 points behind Barca already in La Liga, the Copa del Rey offers Santiago Solari his most realistic opportunity of domestic silverware, giving his first two Clasico matches as Madrid manager extra significance.

It will mark the first time the two sides have met since Barca thrashed Madrid 5-1 in October in what proved to be Julen Lopetegui’s final match in charge of the Blancos.

Meanwhile, in the other semi-final, Real Betis will take on Valencia, with the final set to be played at Sevilla’s Sanchez Pizjuan on May 25.