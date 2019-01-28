Madrid Beat Espanyol as Barca Brush Aside Girona

Gareth Bale needed just two minutes to mark his return from injury with a goal as 10-man Real Madrid held on for a crucial 4-2 victory over Espanyol on Sunday.

Bale had been out since January 3 with a calf strain suffered in a 2-2 draw at Villarreal, but made an instant impact off the bench at the RCDE Stadium, where Karim Benzema continued his own rich vein of form by scoring twice.

Sergio Ramos was also on target with a brilliant header before Leo Baptistao kept Espanyol in sight. Bale and Benzema seemed to have wrapped things up but Raphael Varane was sent off with 18 minutes left and substitute Roberto Rosales drove in to set up a nervy finish.

Madrid, however, survived for their fifth win in sixth matches, even if it was only enough to restore the 10-point difference behind Barcelona, who had earlier seen off Girona 2-0, with Lionel Messi scoring a sublime chip.

Messi’s brilliant lob, his ninth goal in as many games, helped Barcelona to a 2-0 win over 10-man Girona.

Nelson Semedo had given the Catalans an early lead, before Bernardo Espinosa’s red card consigned Girona to 39 minutes with 10 men.

An organised Girona had troubled their opponents in the opening minutes but Semedo’s goal was soft as they failed to clear three times before he swept the ball home with his left foot.

Barca could have made it two, only for Philippe Coutinho to hit the goalkeeper. It was one of a handful of underwhelming moments from Coutinho, whose tepid display will have done little to assauge his doubters.

Girona grew into the game but any momentum was checked shortly after halftime as Espinosa caught Suarez from behind and, after protests from Messi, was shown a second yellow card.

Messi was jeered for a while, but as always, he had the final say as Luis Suarez threaded through Jordi Alba, who squared to him.

Out rushed goalkeeper Yassine Bounou but Messi’s scoop was so good, even the diving Porro was powerless to keep it out.

Some of Girona’s fans, previously enraged, now stood up to applaud his genius.