Madrid, Barca lose ahead of Clasico

Real Madrid and Barcelona will each head into the Clasico next weekend on the back of a defeat after La Liga’s two powerhouses were punished for slack performances on Saturday.

Zinedine Zidane made four substitutions at half-time but could not spark a lethargic Madrid into life as his team fell 1-0 at home to newly-promoted Cadiz.

Then, two hours later on the opposite side of the city, Ronald Koeman tasted his first competitive loss as coach of Barcelona as they followed Madrid’s example by being beaten 1-0 by Getafe at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez.

There was even more trouble for Madrid as skipper Sergio Ramos spent the second half in the stands with ice strapped around his left knee.

Madrid said the injury was not serious but it puts in doubt Ramos’s involvement in their first Champions League game against Shakhtar Donetsk on Wednesday, as well the Clasico three days later.

Earlier, Atletico Madrid had beaten Celta Vigo 2-0, with Luis Suarez opening the scoring at Balaidos.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

