Madrid, Barca crash out of Copa del Rey

Martin Odegaard scored against his parent club as Real Sociedad beat Real Madrid 4-3 to knock them out of the Copa del Rey in a thrilling quarter-final on Thursday.

The skilful Norwegian midfielder, who is on a two-year loan, opened the scoring to stun the packed Santiago Bernabeu.

Alexander Isak netted twice in two minutes, including a superb acrobatic effort, as Sociedad went 3-0 ahead.

Marcelo and Rodrygo scored for Madrid, in between Mikel Merino adding Sociedad’s fourth, with Nacho heading in late on.

The defender’s 93rd-minute goal set up a tense finish at the Bernabeu as the referee played eight additional minutes. Although Sociedad’s Andoni Gorosabel was sent off for a second yellow card, Real Madrid were unable to find the equaliser.

Later, Barcelona’s hopes of reaching a seventh successive Copa del Rey final ended at the quarter-final stage with a 1-0 defeat by Athletic Bilbao.

The tight contest was decided in the third minute of stoppage time when Spanish forward Inaki Williams headed past Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Barcelona captain Lionel Messi wasted a good late chance when he fired at the legs of Athletic goalkeeper Unai Simon.

It means for the first time since 2010, the Copa del Rey final will feature neither Barcelona nor Real.

The two surprise results come a day after second-tier side Mirandes defeated Villarreal 4-2. Granada, who overcame Valencia 2-1, make up the semi-final line-up.

The draw for the last four takes place later today.