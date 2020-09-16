Madonna Will Co-Write and Direct Her Own Biopic

Madonna will helm the production of her own biopic.

According to THR, the legendary popstar is working with screenwriter Diablo Cody, producer Amy Pascal and Universal on a biopic on herself. She is not only co-writing the script. she will co-direct it.

Our Material Girl wants to be in charge of the story about herself that’ll be fed to the world.

Speaking with the outlet, she said, “I want to convey the incredible journey that life has taken me on as an artist, a musician, a dancer – a human being, trying to make her way in this world. The focus of this film will always be music. Music has kept me going and art has kept me alive. There are so many untold and inspiring stories and who better to tell it than me. It’s essential to share the roller coaster ride of my life with my voice and vision.”

We can’t wait!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

