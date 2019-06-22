Madonna Talks About Running for President & Struggle With Social Media

ukamakaCelebrityNo Comment on Madonna Talks About Running for President & Struggle With Social Media

Madonna recently released her 14th studio album, Madame X.

On Thursday, the legendary pop star sat down with fans for a conversation moderated by co-hosts Cubby Bryant and Christine Nagy, from iHeartRadio’s 106.7 Lite fm, where she spoke about her inspirations for the album, and more.

About her struggle with social media, she said:

“Instagram is great, but it’s a lie. It’s not reality,” she said of what she considers a “confusing” social media trend. “I didn’t grow up with a phone. I didn’t grow up as an artist with social media. So I feel really lucky to have been able to develop as an artist without having to feel like I had to be like somebody else, look like somebody else or dress like somebody else. I was allowed to develop and be my own person and be unique. That’s a privilege that a lot of kids don’t have now. They don’t even know it, like my own kids.”

About fan’s suggestion that she run for president, she said:

“Oh God, you don’t want me in the White House. I really feel like being the president is not a good way to get things done. And you have to be so diplomatic that you can’t actually — I mean maybe I would change all that. People don’t want to offend anyone that they just, I guess, no, no Donald Trump hasn’t really thought about that.”

And she said a lot more. Read it up here.

Related Posts

21yrs After, Basket Mouth Returns to UNIBEN

June 22, 2019

Cardi B Slammed With New Felony Charges in Strip Club Brawl

June 22, 2019

Osas Ighodaro and Gbenro Ajibade Put Differences Aside for Their Daughter’s Birthday

June 22, 2019

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *