Madonna has taken to her Instagram to let you all know that she will not be intimidated because of her recent choices.

Recall that the legendary singer showed up and showed out at the Stone Wall Inn in New York City, where she gave a surprise New Year performance for fans. From the clip, she is performing some of her hit songs, but what caught many people’s attention was her sudden massive behind. And it was why folks believed she has gotten some butt implants.

See the video that got everyone talking here.

Now, Madge has spoken and she says she doesn’t need anyone’s approval to do anything she wants. “Desperately Seeking No Ones Approval………………😂,” the singer wrote, referencing the title of her 1985 film, Desperately Seeking Susan. “And Entitled to Free Agency Over My Body Like Everyone Else!! Thank you 2019 🎉🎉🎉! Its Going to Be an amazing Year!! 🔥🔥🔥! #2019#freedom#respect #nofear#nodiscrimination”

See her post below: