Madonna reveals she has COVID-19 antibodies

Pep legend Madonna has revealed that she recently got tested for the virus and found out that she has Coronavirus “antibodies.”

Madonna, 61, made the revelation in an Instagram video on Thursday, which is part of a series she has dubbed her “Quarantine Diaries.”

She said: “I took a test the other day. I found out that I have the antibodies. So tomorrow, I’m just going to go for a long drive in a car and I’m going to roll down the window, and I’m going to breathe in the COVID-19 air. Yup. I hope the sun is shining.”

Apparently, the ‘Queen of Pop’ is claiming that following a test, it was discovered that her immune system has already seen the Coronavirus, though it is unclear if she had suffered any symptoms.

However, it is still unclear whether those antibodies can provide immunity against getting infected again.

Antibodies are proteins that help fight off infections, and the Centers for Disease Control in the US says that just because a person tests positive for COVID-19 antibodies, it does not necessarily make them immune to the virus.

“A positive test result shows you have antibodies that likely resulted from an infection with SARS-CoV-2, or possibly a related coronavirus,” the CDC says.

“It’s unclear if those antibodies can provide protection (immunity) against getting infected again.

“This means that we do not know at this time if antibodies make you immune to the virus.”

