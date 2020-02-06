So, Madonna wants Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to move to New York City.

The pop star took to her Instagram recently to announce that she’s ready to rent out her apartment in the exclusive Central Park West to the couple, who announced their decision to step back as senior members of the royal family last month.

“Do Megan [sic] and Prince Harry want to sublet my apartment on Central Park West??” said Madonna in her Instagram caption read. In the video, she shares her thoughts with her hairdresser on why she believes New York — and her place — are a better idea.

“Don’t run off to Canada, It’s so boring there,” she says before describing her apartment. “Two bedrooms, it’s got the best views of Manhattan. Incredible balcony — I think that’s gonna be a winner,” she adds. “Buckingham Palace has got nothing on CPW.”

Harry and Meghan have said they plan to spend more time in North America with their son, Archie, but have not provided specifics on where they’ll settle down.

After their royal exit announcement, they went to Canada. Last month, photos showed Harry walking off a plane on Vancouver Island, where the family spent time over the Christmas holidays with the Duchess’ mother, Doria Ragland.

Will they accept Madonna’s offer? We wait.