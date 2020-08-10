Madonna Ends Her Record Deal With Interscope After Nearly a Decade

Madonna has ended her deal with Interscope nearly ten years after she inked a three-album deal with the record company at a base of $1 million per LP.

Per THR, this was confirmed by sources close to the Queen of Pop who said that she is eyeing a new label to call home.

The Sun claims she is considering a return to Warner Music where she released her series of albums released from 1983-2008. However, THR says she hasn’t signed any deal as of Saturday or in any talks are in early stages.

We can’t wait to see how this pans out.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

