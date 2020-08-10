Madonna

Madonna Ends Her Record Deal With Interscope After Nearly a Decade

ukamakaMusicNo Comment on Madonna Ends Her Record Deal With Interscope After Nearly a Decade

Madonna has ended her deal with Interscope nearly ten years after she inked a three-album deal with the record company at a base of $1 million per LP.

Per THR, this was confirmed by sources close to the Queen of Pop who said that she is eyeing a new label to call home.

The Sun claims she is considering a return to Warner Music where she released her series of albums released from 1983-2008. However, THR says she hasn’t signed any deal as of Saturday or in any talks are in early stages.

We can’t wait to see how this pans out.

Related Posts

Azealia Banks Shares Disturbing Posts: ‘I Think I Will End My Tenure Here On Earth Soon’

August 10, 2020

Listen: DJ Lambo – Debut EP “A Tale Of Two Cities”

August 9, 2020

Looks Like Brandy Norwood and Solange Knowles are Ready for a Collaboration

August 9, 2020

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply