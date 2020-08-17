Madonna Celebrates 62nd Birthday With Her Kids and 25-Year-Old Boyfriend

Madonna is living the best time of her life!

The legendary singer, her kids, her rumoured boyfriend–25-year-old Ahlamalik Williams, flew to Jamaica for her 62nd birthday. And this comes months after she revealed she tested positive for coronavirus antibodies.

Madonna shared photos from the getaway, many of which showed her hugging and hanging out with her back-up dancer boyfriend. And in typical fashion, she captioned some of the fierce photos with a note that said, “resting birthday bitch face.”

