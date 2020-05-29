Madonna Catches Flak Over Video of Son Dancing for George Floyd

Madonna has made the headlines again over yet another bizarre post.

Yesterday, the legendary singer posted a video of her adopted son David Banda dancing to Michael Jackson’s “They Don’t Care About Us,” with a caption saying that it was intended to honour George Floyd, who died in police custody Monday.

“Brutal murder travels around the world,” the 61-year-old singer’s caption for the video began. “My son David Dances to honor and pay tribute to George and His Family and all Acts of Racism and Discrimination that happen on a daily basis in America.”

This stirred a heated conversation on social media over how she treats her black children and her warped idea of how to deal with racism.

Check out some of the reactions below:

