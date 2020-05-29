Madonna Catches Flak Over Video of Son Dancing for George Floyd

Madonna has made the headlines again over yet another bizarre post.

Yesterday, the legendary singer posted a video of her adopted son David Banda dancing to Michael Jackson’s “They Don’t Care About Us,” with a caption saying that it was intended to honour George Floyd, who died in police custody Monday.

“Brutal murder travels around the world,” the 61-year-old singer’s caption for the video began. “My son David Dances to honor and pay tribute to George and His Family and all Acts of Racism and Discrimination that happen on a daily basis in America.”

This stirred a heated conversation on social media over how she treats her black children and her warped idea of how to deal with racism.

Brutal murder travels around the world my son David Dances to honor and pay tribute to George and His Family and all Acts of Racism and Discrimination that happen on a daily basis in America. #davidbanda #JusticeforGeorgeFloyd #MichaelJackson pic.twitter.com/wLa6YKrYF1 — Madonna (@Madonna) May 28, 2020

Check out some of the reactions below:

Madonna when her son says “I don’t feel like dancing today”

pic.twitter.com/uQrkcAdEYz — Mav Pendergrass🇸🇱 (@mattf_2) May 29, 2020

madonna: come on david, do that little dance you be doing. david: pic.twitter.com/qck4DDmhPm — jordan🥀 (@jordanxhouston) May 28, 2020

The oppression and racism leaving us after Madonna told her son to dance pic.twitter.com/9k4A4GCahz — Daddy Bronxiana 🏳️‍🌈🦋 (@TarotByBronx) May 29, 2020

Madonna is fucking weirdo , like wtf that video was going to help us do?? Thank you . Next bitch — CupcakKe (@CupcakKe_rapper) May 29, 2020

Madonna actually got her African American son to dance for the #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd controversy pic.twitter.com/hd5ndNPjZ9 — Stay Strong (@ShivRoyRoman) May 28, 2020

racism after seeing the video of Madonna's son pic.twitter.com/JcOKg1QbQI — T🇳🇬 (@atfdotik) May 28, 2020

I don’t know why I feel like Madonna keep black people in her basement — sorento (@kiasfuneral) May 29, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

