Madonna Accuses London Venue for “Censorship” Over Cutting Show Short

Madonna has accused the London Palladium of censorship after the U.K. venue chose to cut her show after it overran.

According to THR, the singer was performing as part of her Madame X Tour on Wednesday night, when the Palladium turned off the lights and sound after she went past her 11 p.m. limit. Which was why she took to her Instagram to speak about the incident.

“Censorship, censorship, motherfucking censorship,” she could be heard saying, and then she wrote: “It was five minutes past our 11 p.m. curfew, we had one more song to do and The Palladium decided to censor us by pulling down the metal fire curtain that weighs nine tons.”

“Fortunately they stopped it halfway and no one was hurt. Many thanks to the entire audience who did not move and never left us. Power to the people!!”

The Palladium, which had warned Madonna about performing past the cutoff time, denied that the fire curtain had been used.

“Contrary to a number of reports, at no point during last night’s performance did staff at The London Palladium pull down, or attempt to pull down, the Iron Fire Curtain,” a spokesman told the BBC.