Made Kuti Releases Debut Single to Mark Fela Kuti’s Birthday

Made Kuti, the grandson of the late legend Fela Kuti, has released a new single and video to mark what would have been the legend’s 82nd birthday.

“My 1st single ‘Free Your Mind’ is out nw nd I knw tht we are currently in historic times, bt I feel I must release ths on Fela’s Birthday. Thnk u 2 every1 who supported me thru this project, I Luv uAll. Playing evrythng myself wasn’t easy at all,” he captioned the post.

Thnk u 2 every1 who supported me thru this project, I Luv uAll. Playing evrythng myself wasn’t easy at all. LINK HEREhttps://t.co/amYeqr31sH pic.twitter.com/zgPQg6dBE7 — Omorinmade Anikulapo-Kuti (@madeakuti) October 15, 2020

