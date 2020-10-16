Made Kuti Releases Debut Single to Mark Fela Kuti’s Birthday

ukamakaMusicNo Comment on Made Kuti Releases Debut Single to Mark Fela Kuti’s Birthday

Made Kuti, the grandson of the late legend Fela Kuti, has released a new single and video to mark what would have been the legend’s 82nd birthday.

“My 1st single ‘Free Your Mind’ is out nw nd I knw tht we are currently in historic times, bt I feel I must release ths on Fela’s Birthday. Thnk u 2 every1 who supported me thru this project, I Luv uAll. Playing evrythng myself wasn’t easy at all,” he captioned the post.

Check out the song below:

,

