Macron ally, Griveaux, quits Paris Mayoral race over sex tape

Emmanuel Macron’s candidate for mayor of Paris in next month’s municipal elections has been forced to stand down after the leak of sexual images and messages online.

Announcing his decision to quit, Benjamin Griveaux blamed what he called “vile” attacks on his private life on social media.

Griveaux, who was standing for the president’s governing centrist La République En Marche (LREM) party, made the announcement on Friday morning less than 48 hours after the material was first posted to a website.

“My family does not deserve this. Nobody should ever be subjected to this kind of abuse,” Griveaux said in a statement after a crisis meeting at his Paris campaign headquarters.

“For more than a year, my family and I have been subjected to defamatory remarks, lies, rumours, anonymous attacks, the revelation of stolen private conversations and death threats. As if all this was not enough, yesterday a new level was reached.”

Griveaux has received support since he withdrew from the race from politicians including the prime minister, Edouard Philippe, plus others who would more usually be his opponent.

“The publication of intimate images to destroy an adversary is odious,” said hard-left leader Jean-Luc Mélenchon.

A video and text messages to a young woman purportedly from Griveaux, whose campaign has been struggling against rivals including the Socialist incumbent, Anne Hidalgo, and the former LREM MP Cédric Villani, were published by a website late on Wednesday and then spread to social media.

The video shows a man performing a sex act on himself accompanied by the message: “Me this morning when I wake up”.

The 42-year-old former spokesman for Macron’s government and his wife have three children and he has often mentioned them during his mayoral election campaign.

A Russian artist living in Paris claimed he had released the video and messages to the young woman to “denounce the hypocrisy” of the candidate.

“He [Griveaux] is someone who is always mentioning family values. He said he would be the mayor of Paris families and citing the example of his wife and children, while doing the opposite,” said Petr Pavlensky.

The artist, who was granted political asylum in France, hit the headlines after setting fire to the Bank of France in Paris in 2017 and in Russia had protested against authorities by nailing his scrotum to Red Square.