Mackenzie Scott, Jeff Bezoz’s Ex-Wife, Donates Millions of Dollars to HBCUs

Jeff Bezoz’s ex-wife, Mackenzie Scott has made donations of about $1.7 billion to different charity organisations.

The billionaire also poured in mega cash of over $20 million to some historically black universities (HBCU) with her most recent largesse.

Mackenzie reportedly got $38 billion as her divorce settlement from Amazon owner and richest man in the world, Jeff Bezoz after he allegedly cheated on her.

Spelman College, Tuskegee University, Howard University, Xavier University, Hampton University and Morehouse College, are said to be the institutions who received the generous contribution from Mackenzie Scott.

Dr LiLy D. McNair, president of Tuskegee University confirmed the $20 million gift; reportedly the largest in the history of the University. The other institutions are yet to confirm receipt of the hefty financial contribution.

