Mackenzie Scott is World’s Richest Woman as Net worth Rises to $67.4 Billion

Mackenzie Scott has become the richest woman in the world with a net worth of $67.4 billion.

The ex-wife to Amazon’s CEO, Jeff Bezoz, reached the new milestone following the rise in the prices of Amazon shares due to the global Corona virus pandemic.

Mackenzie Scott owns a 4% stake in Amazon as part of the settlement from her divorce from Bezoz who cheated with a former news anchor, Lauren Sanchez during their 25-year-long marriage.

Scott’s became the richest woman in the world and 12th richest person in the world, adding $30.3 billion to her bank balance in the last year according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Amazon shares had risen from nearly $2,000 to $3,500 since the start of 2020 alone.

Jeff Bezoz retains his position as the wealthiest man in the world with a networth of $205 billion, while Bill Gates is a distant second with $126 billion to his name on Bloomberg Billionaires.

