Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox are Instagram Official

Machine Gun Kelly has finally showed off his new lady love on social media.

The rapper and singer shared a goofy black and white photo of himself and Megan Fox via his Instagram page, making their relationship Instagram Official.

“Waited for eternity to find you again”, he captioned the mirror selfie.

News that pair were an item hit the internet in June after Fox featured in the video of MGK’s song, ‘Bloody Valentine’ who went ahead to say ‘life imitates Art’ in a tweet quoting lyrics from his song that referenced her as girlfriend.

According to reports, Megan Fox and Kelly (whose real name is Colson Baker) met on the set of their new film, Midnight in the Switchgrass, back in March.

Megan was previously married to actor, Brian Austin Green before getting together with her ‘twin flame’,

