Mabel Makun Shuts Down Claims that She ‘Went Under the Knife’

Mabel Makun has set the records straight about her body: she never went under the knife, as her detractors claimed, and would do it ‘with pride’ if she ever decides to.

The businesswoman and wife of comedian AY Makun shared this in a recent post.

She said:

There is nothing that I have not heard,from she has done her body to fake body and surgery body bla bla bla. They keep singing it like a song don’t you guys get tired? You all are beginning to sound like a broken record 🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️Seriously though,let’s stop the bitterness and appreciate God’s handwork😁The truth is,if in the future i choose to go under the knife,I will do it with pride😊😊

Check her out below: