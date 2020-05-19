M.I Abaga Floats Record Label; Incredible Music

Jude M.I Abaga has launched a new record label, ‘Incredible Music’.

Mr Incredible who was president of Chocolate City from June 2015 to 2019 has left the elms of affairs there to start his own journey as a music label owner.

M.I took to Instagram to share a series of personal photos of himself as well as the insignia of the new label, captioning one the pictures ‘New Era M’.

The 38-year-old recording and performing artiste recently released a new body of work; ‘The Live Report’ which has garnered critical acclaim all over.

We cannot wait to see what the creative has in store with his new endeavour.