M.anifest Teams Up With Burna Boy on ‘Tomorrow’

ukamakaMusicNo Comment on M.anifest Teams Up With Burna Boy on ‘Tomorrow’

While celebrating his 37th birthday, multi-award-winning Ghanaian rapper, Kwame Ametepee Tsikata better known as M.anifest has released a new single titled “Tomorrow” featuring Grammy Award-nominated artist, Burna Boy off his forthcoming EP.

The hit-making rapper, singer and songwriter who recently turned 37, gifted his fans with one of his finest singles off his forthcoming EP, “The Gamble”.

‘Tomorrow’, which was produced by Drvmroll, is an urgent expression of love over a seamless blend of hip-hop and Afrobeats. Burna Boy comes through with an earworm of a hook in pidgin English which loosely translates as “Tomorrow isn’t promised for any of us, so today I will love you like tomorrow will never exist.”

Watch below:

Related Posts

Burna Boy wins The Future Awards Africa 2019 ‘Young Person of the Year’

November 25, 2019

AMAs: Halsey Shocks Fans With Creative “Graveyard” Performance

November 25, 2019

African Music Chart: DJ Zinhle’s ‘Umlilo’ Featuring Mvzzle and Rethabile Leads

November 22, 2019

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *