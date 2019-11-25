M.anifest Teams Up With Burna Boy on ‘Tomorrow’

While celebrating his 37th birthday, multi-award-winning Ghanaian rapper, Kwame Ametepee Tsikata better known as M.anifest has released a new single titled “Tomorrow” featuring Grammy Award-nominated artist, Burna Boy off his forthcoming EP.

The hit-making rapper, singer and songwriter who recently turned 37, gifted his fans with one of his finest singles off his forthcoming EP, “The Gamble”.

‘Tomorrow’, which was produced by Drvmroll, is an urgent expression of love over a seamless blend of hip-hop and Afrobeats. Burna Boy comes through with an earworm of a hook in pidgin English which loosely translates as “Tomorrow isn’t promised for any of us, so today I will love you like tomorrow will never exist.”

Watch below: