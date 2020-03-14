M.anifest Releases Video for EP Title Track, ‘The Gamble’

Internationally acclaimed and award-winning Ghanaian Hip-Hop/Afrobeat singer and rapper, M.anifest has released the visuals for the title track of his recently released EP, ‘The Gamble’ on which he featured Ghanaian singer/rapper, Bayku.

The song is a reflection of the chances we take on love and life. On ‘The Gamble’, M.anifest opens up and muses on numerous encounters with love and risks lovers take; an experience that is undoubtedly relatable as millennials are altering the quotes on love and marriage.

The Allison Swank directed video portrays youthfulness, uncertainty in love, shows millennials having fun without boundaries, broken love messages, lust, defiant lovers, and obsession on freedom amongst other themes.

M.anifest is known for his musical boundary-crossing, multilingual wordplay, and a refreshing hybrid songwriting approach that acknowledges both his Ghanaian upbringing and his sojourns in the West.

Described in 2015 by the Guardian(UK) as “the foremost rapper on the continent”, M.anifest’s originality and impressive lyricism has earned him collaborations with musical giants such as Tony Allen, Burna Boy, Damon Albarn, Flea (Red hot Chili Peppers), Erykah Badu, Femi Kuti, A.B Crentsil and more.

The visuals of ‘The Gamble’ were shot in Accra Ghana and is available on all music platforms.