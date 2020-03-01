Luxembourg becomes first country to offer free transport

Luxembourg as on Saturday became the first country in the world to offer free public transport.

The small and wealthy EU country tries to help less-well-off workers and reduce road traffic.

While some cities elsewhere have already taken similar, partial measures, the transport ministry said it was the first time such a decision covered an entire country.

The free transport, flagged as “an important social measure,” affects approximately 40 percent of households and is estimated to save each one around 100 euros ($110) per year.

Not all passengers were aware of the change, which was brought forward one day ahead of schedule.

“It’s free? I didn’t know,” said a woman in her 50s who gave her first name as Dominique as she waited at Luxembourg’s main train station.

Transport workers were concerned about what impact the measure would have on their job security.

“We don’t yet know” what will happen to their positions, said one ticket seller at the station who declined to give his name.

“All the public transport workers are worried. It’s not yet clear.”