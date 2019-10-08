Lupita Nyong’o’s Alter Ego ‘Troublemaker’ Performs Live on Jimmy Fallon

Lupita Nyong’o unleashed her alter ego, Troublemaker, during her recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The actress had gone on the show to promote her latest comedy zombie flick, Little Monsters, which will premiere in the United States on Tuesday. However, she took time to introduce her alter ego, Troublemaker, who took center stage to spit a few bars over a live beat from The Roots house band.

“That’s a dope beat,” she began and went on to show love to Beyoncé and Jay-Z for including her name in “Brown Skin Girl” from The Lion King: The Gift soundtrack. She also gave a nod to her 2014 Oscar win and mentioned that her self-love children’s book, Sulwe, drops on October 15.

Watch her below: