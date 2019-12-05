Lupita Nyong’o Wins Best Actress Win at New York Film Critics Circle Awards

Congratulations to Lupita Nyong’o!
The actress shined yesterday at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards, where she won Best Actress for her performance in Jordan Peele’s Us.
See the full list of winners below:
Best Picture: The Irishman
Best Director: Benny Safdie and Josh Safdie, Uncut Gems
Best Screenplay: Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best Actress: Lupita Nyong’o, Us
Best Actor: Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Best Supporting Actress: Laura Dern, Marriage Story and Little Women
Best Supporting Actor: Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Best Cinematography: Claire Mathon, Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Best Non-Fiction Film: Tamara Kotevska and Ljubo Stefanov, Honeyland
Best Foreign Language Film: Bong Joon Ho, Parasite
Best Animated Feature: Jérémy Clapin, I Lost My Body
Best First Film: Mati Diop, Atlantics