Lupita Nyong’o Wins Best Actress Win at New York Film Critics Circle Awards

Congratulations to Lupita Nyong’o!

The actress shined yesterday at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards, where she won Best Actress for her performance in Jordan Peele’s Us.

See the full list of winners below:

Best Picture: The Irishman

Best Director: Benny Safdie and Josh Safdie, Uncut Gems

Best Screenplay: Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Actress: Lupita Nyong’o, Us

Best Actor: Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Best Supporting Actress: Laura Dern, Marriage Story and Little Women

Best Supporting Actor: Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Best Cinematography: Claire Mathon, Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Best Non-Fiction Film: Tamara Kotevska and Ljubo Stefanov, Honeyland

Best Foreign Language Film: Bong Joon Ho, Parasite

Best Animated Feature: Jérémy Clapin, I Lost My Body

Best First Film: Mati Diop, Atlantics