Lupita Nyong’o is currently shooting a documentary ‘Warrior Women with Lupita Nyong’o,’ a 60-minute project that explores the Agoji, better known to Europeans as “Amazons.”

The Oscar Award-winning actress recently sat down with Yomi Adegoke for a chat, during which she spoke about the project, how these warrior women fought both African and European powers in the 17th to 19th centuries in armies up to 4,000 strong.

Watch the video below: