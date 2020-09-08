Lupita Nyong’o Pens Powerful Tribute to Chadwick Boseman

Lupita Nyong’o has taken to Instagram to pen a powerful tribute to her friend and colleague, Chadwick Boseman who tragically passed away on August 28, 2020, after losing the battle to colon cancer.

The actress and author titled her beautiful write up; Take Your Time But Don’t Waste Your Time’, in dedication to the essence of how she viewed the Black Panther star.

In her emotive piece, Lupita Nyong’o detailed the quiet strength of Boseman and how he never seemed to be in a hurry, yet fully present in the moment.

She spoke on his quiet and powerful presence which was there but never rubbed in your face and how he used all of his gifts to push for the advancement of humanity.

Check out the beautiful piece below.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

