Lupita Nyong’o Pays Tribute to Chadwick Boseman on 44th Birthday

Lupita Nyong’o terribly misses her friend Chadwick Boseman, who would have turned 44 yesterday.

The “Black Panther” was diagnosed with stage three colon cancer in 2016, according to a post on his Twitter account announcing the actor’s death. He never publicly disclosed his battle with cancer, as such his death and the cause came as a surprise to his fans.

Last night, fans and friends, including Lupita Nyong’o took to social media to honour him. “Deeply loved, sorely missed,” she wrote.

Marvel Studios also tweeted this:

