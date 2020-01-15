THR is reporting that Lupita Nyong’o and When They See Us star Jharrel Jerome are among the first group of presenters set to take the stage at the 2020 SAG Awards.

Recall that Nyong’o is nominated for best actress in a motion picture, while Jerome is nominated for best actor in a limited series, and both will bed joined on the SAG Awards stage by SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris and the stars of best cast nominee Parasite: Song Kang-ho, Lee Jung-eun, Choi Woo-shik, Park So-dam and Lee Sun-kyun.

The 26th annual SAG Awards will air live on TNT and TBS on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, during which Robert De Niro is set to receive the Life Achievement Award, presented by Leonardo DiCaprio.